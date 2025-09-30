MSI Boost Campus Safety at University of Palermo: Stock to Gain?

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently announced that the University of Palermo has opted to deploy Motorola’s AI-powered video security and access control solutions. The university in Italy has about 45,000 students and 1,700 staff operating 16 departments. Ensuring the security of the University’s large-scale operations is a complex endeavor. With its collaboration with MSI, the University aims to replace its fragmented legacy video security systems.



Motorola’s AI native security solutions with leading-edge features are ideal for such environments. The portfolio includes fixed video security, access control systems, body-worn cameras and several other products. During the recent venture, Motorola video cameras were used across five urban areas at indoor and outdoor locations. It is also offering an AI-powered Avigilon video management solution. This will streamline the process by ensuring centralized management, analysis and processing of videos and data across the network. The integrated advanced analytics feature can efficiently flag any unusual activity.



Sao Paolo subway is also collaborating with Motorola to upgrade its security systems. The subway sees around three million passengers daily. Amid growing violence in public places worldwide, ensuring the safety of such a large number of travellers is a challenging task. Motorola is equipping the Sao Paolo subway with its leading-edge P25 land mobile radio (LMR) communication system to boost mission-critical communication and drive operational efficiency. MSI will provide more than 3,000 radio communication systems integrated with capabilities like encryption, network priority for emergency calls and high communication clarity in underground areas.

Will This Development Boost MSI’s Stock Performance?

Motorola expects to record strong demand across video security and services, land mobile radio products and related software while benefiting from a solid foundation. Its VB400 body-worn cameras are increasingly being deployed across the globe to boost the security of police officers. Recent customer wins highlight Motorola’s strong momentum in the public safety domain. This will likely drive long-term growth.

