$MSGS Earnings Results: $MSGS Reports Quarterly Earnings

$MSGS ($MSGS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, missing estimates of $0.31 by $0.26. The company also reported revenue of $357,760,000, missing estimates of $359,732,070 by $-1,972,070.
$MSGS Insider Trading Activity
$MSGS insiders have traded $MSGS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALEXANDER SHVARTSMAN (SVP, Controller & PAO) sold 720 shares for an estimated $151,200
- JAMES LAWRENCE DOLAN (Executive Chairman / CEO) sold 629 shares for an estimated $131,649
$MSGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $MSGS stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SEA CLIFF PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP removed 124,583 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $25,945,655
- EMPIRICAL ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 115,740 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,120,203
- NORTHERN RIGHT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 100,831 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $20,999,064
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP removed 73,592 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,326,269
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 63,552 shares (-3.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,235,339
- MORGAN STANLEY added 54,856 shares (+14.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,424,310
- ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 52,102 shares (-5.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,850,762
