$MSGS Earnings Results: $MSGS Reports Quarterly Earnings

$MSGS ($MSGS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, missing estimates of $0.31 by $0.26. The company also reported revenue of $357,760,000, missing estimates of $359,732,070 by $-1,972,070.

$MSGS Insider Trading Activity

$MSGS insiders have traded $MSGS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALEXANDER SHVARTSMAN (SVP, Controller & PAO) sold 720 shares for an estimated $151,200

JAMES LAWRENCE DOLAN (Executive Chairman / CEO) sold 629 shares for an estimated $131,649

$MSGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $MSGS stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

