$MSGS Earnings Preview: Recent $MSGS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$MSGS ($MSGS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $445,496,220 and earnings of $1.62 per share.

$MSGS Insider Trading Activity

$MSGS insiders have traded $MSGS stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

F. DOLAN 2009 REVOCABLE TRUST CHARLES has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 36,922 shares for an estimated $7,003,413 .

. JAMES LAWRENCE DOLAN (Executive Chairman / CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 15,544 shares for an estimated $3,058,224.

$MSGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $MSGS stock to their portfolio, and 151 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

