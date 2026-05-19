MSGM Q1 Earnings Decline Y/Y Despite 129% Revenue Surge

Shares of Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM have declined 11.6% since reporting first-quarter 2026 results, underperforming the S&P 500 index’s 0.3% return. Despite the post-earnings weakness, the stock has rallied 12.7% over the past month, ahead of the S&P 500’s 5% growth, reflecting continued investor interest in the company’s turnaround efforts and improving operating performance.

Earnings & Revenue Performance

Motorsport Games reported first-quarter 2026 revenues of $4 million, a 129.3% surge from the $1.8 million generated in the year-ago quarter. Gross profit climbed to $3.5 million from $1.3 million a year earlier, while the gross margin expanded sharply to 87.2% from 73.5%.

Net income was roughly unchanged year over year at $1 million, although the prior-year quarter benefited from a $0.5-million reimbursement tied to the Innovate Settlement Agreement. Earnings came in at 6 cents per share, down from 33 cents in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $1.5 million from $0.6 million a year ago, reflecting stronger operating leverage and improved profitability.

Motorsport Games Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Motorsport Games Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Motorsport Games Inc. Quote

Revenue Momentum Driven by Le Mans Ultimate

The company attributed much of its growth to continued momentum from its Le Mans Ultimate racing title and expansion of its RaceControl subscription platform. Management highlighted accelerating player engagement during the quarter, noting that the March release of Le Mans Ultimate Version 1.3 drove record activity levels, including a peak of more than 8,800 concurrent players.

The Version 1.3 update added Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the Duqueine D09 LMP3 race car, additional track layouts and Logitech Trueforce support, while introducing performance enhancements. Management said that the update was well received by players and represented another step toward eventual console deployment through improvements to the game’s user interface framework.

The strong top-line performance also translated into improved operating results. Income from operations reached $1.1 million from an operating loss of approximately $93,000 in the prior-year quarter. Development expenses declined to about $514,000 from roughly $602,000 last year, while general and administrative expenses increased to $1.7 million from $1.2 million.

Profitability & Balance Sheet Improvements

Management emphasized that the company established greater financial stability after several years of restructuring and cost rationalization efforts. The quarter marked another period of positive operating income and cash flow.

Motorsport Games generated an average positive operating cash flow of $0.5 million per month in the quarter, driven primarily by higher profitability and capitalization of internally developed software. Working capital improved to $5.2 million as of March 31, 2026, from $4.2 million at the end of 2025.

The company also strengthened its liquidity profile through a $3-million revolving line of credit secured with Citibank in February 2026. As of March 31, no borrowings were outstanding under the facility, although by April 30, the company had drawn $1.2 million. Citibank subsequently extended the facility's maturity date to Feb. 20, 2028.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $5.9 million at the quarter-end. That figure declined to $3.8 million in April following a sizable share repurchase transaction.

Management Commentary & Strategic Priorities

Chief executive officer Stephen Hood said that the company’s recent results demonstrate that its technology platform, development approach and community engagement strategy can support a “profitable, scalable business.”

Management said that it is now evaluating the next phase of growth, including plans to expand the company’s portfolio and bring Le Mans Ultimate to consoles. Hood also pointed to the company’s stronger financial footing as evidence of progress in transforming the business.

While management did not provide formal financial guidance, executives expressed confidence in sustaining momentum through continued product development, platform expansion and title opportunities.

Other Developments

In the first quarter and shortly thereafter, Motorsport Games undertook several capital structure initiatives. On April 22, 2026, the company entered a share repurchase agreement with Driven Lifestyle Group LLC, purchasing 904,395 shares of Class A common stock for $3.7 million. The transaction also resulted in the cancellation of all outstanding Class B common stock.

The company said the repurchase reflects its improved financial position and enhances ownership and strategic influence for remaining shareholders.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.