$MSGM Earnings Results: $MSGM Reports Quarterly Earnings

$MSGM ($MSGM) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported earnings of -$0.89 per share, missing estimates of -$0.51 by $0.38. The company also reported revenue of $1,970,000, missing estimates of $2,365,380 by $-395,380.
$MSGM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $MSGM stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 24,696 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,092
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 21,835 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,258
- CONNECTIVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 16,267 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,797
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 15,253 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,439
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 11,108 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,884
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 9,347 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,524
- MORGAN STANLEY added 2,300 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,082
