MSGE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (Symbol: MSGE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.92, changing hands as high as $37.53 per share. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSGE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSGE's low point in its 52 week range is $28.29 per share, with $44.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.34.

