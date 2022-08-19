MSGE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (Symbol: MSGE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $68.82, changing hands as high as $69.97 per share. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSGE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSGE's low point in its 52 week range is $48.07 per share, with $85.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.36.

