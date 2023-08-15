MSG Sports (MSGS) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. MSGS or MSG Sports is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 17. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 2 cents per share, down 98.2% year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $127.8 million, down 27.1% year over year.

Factors to Note

MSG Sports’ fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results are expected to benefit from average strong consumer and corporate demand at New York Knicks and New York Rangers regular-season games at the Madison Square Garden Arena. An increase in average per-game revenues across tickets, suites and sponsorship, as well as food, beverage and merchandise per-caps, bode well.



The company is also witnessing an increase in average ticket prices and ancillary per-capita spending. However, high costs are likely to have hurt the bottom line in the quarter. An increase in team personnel compensation and other team operating expenses is likely to have driven the company’s direct operating expenses.

The Madison Square Garden Company Price and EPS Surprise

The Madison Square Garden Company price-eps-surprise | The Madison Square Garden Company Quote

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for MSG Sports this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: MSGS has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: MSGS carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks Worth a Look

Investors can count on Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN, which has an Earnings ESP of +2.27% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings per share has risen 3.5% to 88 cents in the past 30 days, suggesting a 37.5% jump from the year-ago period. URBN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average.

You may consider Five Below, Inc. FIVE, which has an Earnings ESP of +1.43% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings per share has been stable at 83 cents, indicating an improvement of 12.2% from the year-earlier quarter. FIVE, an extreme-value retailer for tweens, teens and beyond, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.9%, on average.

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST also deserves a mention. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +1.08% and a Zacks Rank #3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings per share is currently pegged at $4.72. This implies a rise of 12.4% from the previous-year period. COST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.8%, on average.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.