MSG Entertainment price target lowered to $45 from $47 at Macquarie

Macquarie analyst Paul Golding lowered the firm’s price target on MSG Entertainment (MSGE) to $45 from $47 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q1 revenue missed on concerts after being impacted by tough comps, though earnings for the quarter was ahead of Wall Street expectations on better operating expenses, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm noted that there have been some cancellations of late on limited appetite for a given show/act or from artist injuries/illnesses.

