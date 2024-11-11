News & Insights

Stocks
MSGE

MSG Entertainment price target lowered to $44 from $45 at Morgan Stanley

November 11, 2024 — 07:21 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley analyst Cameron Mansson-Perrone lowered the firm’s price target on MSG Entertainment (MSGE) to $44 from $45 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Consumer health remains “solid” and shares should benefit if the second half concert calendar firms up, but the firm is lowering estimates after MSGE lowered FY25 guidance, citing slower concert bookings and incremental expense associated with bringing sponsorship sales back in-house.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MSGE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSGE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.