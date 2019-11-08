MSG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Madison Square Garden Co (Symbol: MSG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $284.51, changing hands as high as $288.69 per share. Madison Square Garden Co shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSG's low point in its 52 week range is $240.33 per share, with $315.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $285.11.

