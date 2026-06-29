MSFT Suffers Historic June Rout as AI Spending Surges: What's Ahead?

Microsoft MSFT shares slid to a 52-week low of $349.20 on June 25, extending a decline tied largely to the scale of the company's ongoing investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure. The selloff reflects continued investor scrutiny of capital spending set at roughly $190 billion for calendar 2026, directed mainly toward data centers, GPUs and the broader compute capacity behind Azure, Copilot and the company's expanding portfolio of AI services.



Roughly two-thirds of this spending is going toward short-lived assets such as GPUs and CPUs, which depreciate faster and tie more directly to near-term revenues, while the remaining portion supports longer-lived infrastructure expected to generate returns over the next 15 years. This mix is expected to keep pressuring near-term profitability, with Microsoft Cloud gross margin guided at 64% for the fiscal fourth quarter, down 4% year over year, as the cost of bringing new capacity online continues to outpace the revenues it generates in its early months.



Capital expenditures are expected to climb above $40 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter, with component costs adding to the total. MSFT expects to remain capacity-constrained through the remainder of 2026, even as new data centers and silicon come online. Although the investments are expected to weigh on profitability in the near term, they are aimed at expanding AI capacity to support future Azure and Copilot growth, making the pace of return on these investments a key factor to watch.

How Do Hyperscale Rivals Stack Up?

Microsoft's peers Amazon AMZN and Alphabet GOOGL are also ramping up capital expenditures to expand AI infrastructure and cloud capacity.



Amazon expects to invest approximately $200 billion in capital expenditures in 2026, primarily to support AWS data centers, custom silicon and networking infrastructure. Alphabet recently raised its 2026 capital expenditure guidance to $180-$190 billion, driven by robust AI compute demand across Google Cloud and Gemini.



Like Microsoft, Amazon expects elevated AI investments to support long-term growth, while Alphabet has acknowledged near-term margin pressure from higher depreciation and infrastructure costs. The continued investments by Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet highlight an industry-wide AI infrastructure expansion.

MSFT’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

MSFT shares have plunged 22.8% in the year-to-date (YTD) period compared with the Zacks Computer – Software industry’s decline of 24.5%. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector has appreciated 13% in the same time frame.

MSFT’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, MSFT stock appears overvalued, trading at a forward 12-month price/earnings ratio of 19.35X, higher than the industry’s 19.03X. MSFT has a Value Score of D.

MSFT’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $17.33 per share. The estimate indicates 27.05% year-over-year growth.

Microsoft Corporation Price and Consensus

Microsoft Corporation price-consensus-chart | Microsoft Corporation Quote

Microsoft currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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