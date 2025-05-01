$MSFT stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MSFT stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $13,392,064,005 of trading volume.

$MSFT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MSFT:

$MSFT insiders have traded $MSFT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUDSON ALTHOFF (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $10,425,000

TAKESHI NUMOTO (EVP, Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $3,908,546 .

. CHRISTOPHER DAVID YOUNG (EVP, Business Development) sold 7,200 shares for an estimated $3,050,340

$MSFT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,623 institutional investors add shares of $MSFT stock to their portfolio, and 2,507 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MSFT Government Contracts

We have seen $414,302,835 of award payments to $MSFT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$MSFT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MSFT stock 41 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSFT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$MSFT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MSFT in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

UBS issued a "Reduce" rating on 03/28/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 03/20/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/20/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/19/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/14/2025

$MSFT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSFT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MSFT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $472.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $472.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $475.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $470.0 on 03/19/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.