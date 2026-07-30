MSFT Q4 Earnings Call Highlights Azure Momentum and AI Demand

Microsoft Corporation MSFT closed fiscal 2026 with stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results as accelerating AI adoption, expanding cloud demand, and improving infrastructure efficiency helped drive growth across its core businesses. Management used theearnings callto reinforce its view that AI is becoming a foundational technology layer for enterprises, with Azure, Copilot, and Foundry positioned at the center of that transformation.

Chief executive officer Satya Nadella emphasized that Microsoft’s strategy is increasingly focused on helping organizations build their own AI-powered learning systems while maintaining control over their data and intellectual property. The company highlighted growing demand for AI infrastructure, enterprise agents, and model-flexible platforms that allow customers to deploy multiple AI models across workloads.

For the fiscal fourth quarter, Microsoft reported earnings per share of $4.74, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.21 by $0.53. Revenues amounted to $90.01 billion, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $87.44 billion. Revenues increased 18% year over year, while EPS benefited from strong execution across cloud and AI businesses.

Microsoft Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Microsoft Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Microsoft Corporation Quote

Azure Remains the Centerpiece of Growth

A major theme throughout the call was the continued strength of Azure. Revenues from Azure and other cloud services increased 43% year over year, exceeding management’s expectations. Chief financial officer Amy Hood said customer demand continues to outpace available capacity, although ongoing efficiency gains and faster deployment of infrastructure allowed Microsoft to monetize additional capacity during the quarter.

AI Infrastructure Expansion Accelerates

Management also highlighted significant progress in AI infrastructure. Microsoft added 31 new data centers across five continents during the quarter and expanded total annual additions to 88 facilities. The company said it remains on track to roughly double overall capacity within two years as it responds to accelerating AI workloads.

Copilot and Foundry Gain Enterprise Traction

Enterprise AI adoption remained another key growth driver. Microsoft now has more than 30 million paid Microsoft 365 Copilot seats, with net seat additions more than doubling sequentially. The company also reported 100,000 Foundry customers and said Foundry revenues more than doubled year over year as enterprises increasingly build and deploy AI agents.

Microsoft's Platform Strategy Focuses on Flexibility

The company continued expanding its AI platform capabilities through broader model support, proprietary MAI models, and infrastructure innovations such as Maia and Cobalt chips. Nadella stressed that customers increasingly want flexibility to choose among frontier, open-source, and proprietary models rather than relying on a single provider. Microsoft believes this approach strengthens customer retention while driving Azure consumption.

Commercial Cloud Strength Offsets PC Weakness

In commercial cloud, Microsoft Cloud revenues climbed 27% to $59.3 billion. Commercial remaining performance obligation surged 84% to $678 billion, reflecting strong long-term customer commitments. Productivity and Business Processes revenues increased 14% to $37.8 billion, while Intelligent Cloud revenues rose 32% to $39.3 billion. More Personal Computing revenues declined 4%, reflecting weaker PC market conditions and softer Xbox performance.

Analysts Probe Azure Demand and Capacity

Analyst questions largely focused on Azure’s accelerating growth and the sustainability of demand. During the Q&A session, a UBS analyst asked about enterprise adoption of multiple AI models and the implications for Microsoft’s platform strategy. Nadella reiterated that enterprises increasingly want control over their AI architectures and data, making Azure’s model-agnostic approach a competitive advantage.

A Jefferies analyst questioned whether Azure’s acceleration was primarily driven by improving capacity availability. Hood acknowledged that capacity constraints remain remain, but said engineering efficiencies, better utilization rates, and faster deployment timelines allowed Microsoft to bring more infrastructure online and monetize it quickly.

FY27 Outlook Points to Continued Momentum

Management expects first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenues to be between $89.85 billion and $90.95 billion. Azure revenue growth is expected to reach approximately 45% in constant currency, while Intelligent Cloud revenues are projected between $40.95 billion and $41.25 billion. Microsoft also expects another year of double-digit revenue and operating income growth despite continued heavy investment in AI infrastructure.

What the Zacks Rank Signals

From a Zacks perspective, Microsoft currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock also has a Value Score of C, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of C, and a VGM Score of B. Under the Zacks framework, the stronger Growth and VGM scores indicate favorable growth characteristics and balanced style factors, while the Hold rank suggests investors should monitor future earnings estimate revisions for changes in the stock’s outlook.

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