MSFT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $420.66, changing hands as low as $406.30 per share. Microsoft Corporation shares are currently trading off about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSFT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSFT's low point in its 52 week range is $339.65 per share, with $468.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $407.36. The MSFT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

