MSFT Jumps 13% in 3 Months on AI Demand: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Microsoft MSFT shares have returned 13% in the past three months, underperforming the Zacks Computer – Software industry's appreciation of 14.4% and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector's growth of 24.1%. This reflects investor caution around mounting capital spending despite solid fundamentals.



Microsoft has been busy deepening its enterprise AI ecosystem in recent months. In May 2026, the EY organization and Microsoft announced a significant evolution of their alliance, committing more than $1 billion over five years to help organizations scale AI and deliver measurable enterprise-wide outcomes. The initiative combines Microsoft's Forward Deployed Engineers with EY's industry expertise across Tax, Assurance and Consulting. Microsoft recently unveiled a redesigned Microsoft 365 Copilot and introduced Copilot Health into preview, reflecting the company's continued push to embed its AI assistant deeper into productivity and healthcare workflows. These moves arrive ahead of Microsoft Build 2026, scheduled for June 2, 2026, where the company is expected to unveil further updates in AI-powered tools and platforms for developers.

MSFT’s 3-Month Price Performance



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Q3 Fiscal 2026 Performance: A Record Quarter Anchored by Azure

Microsoft reported revenues of $82.9 billion for the third fiscal quarter of fiscal 2026, representing a rise of 18% year over year. Operating income came in at $38.4 billion, up 20%, while net income expanded 23% to $31.8 billion on a GAAP basis. Diluted earnings per share of $4.27 increased 23%.



The standout driver was the Intelligent Cloud segment. Revenues in Intelligent Cloud were $34.7 billion, up 30%, powered by Azure and other cloud services revenue growth of 40%. Microsoft Cloud revenues were $54.5 billion, rising 29%, and commercial remaining performance obligation surged 99% to $627 billion. The Productivity and Business Processes segment also delivered, with Microsoft 365 Commercial cloud revenues up 19% and Dynamics 365 revenues increasing 22%.



On the AI front, Microsoft's AI business surpassed a $37 billion annual revenue run rate, growing 123% year over year. Microsoft 365 Copilot paid seats now exceed 20 million, with seat additions up 250% year over year, representing the fastest growth since launch. The company also noted that nearly 90% of the Fortune 500 now have active agents built with Microsoft's low-code and no-code tools, and tens of thousands of companies are managing tens of millions of agents through Agent 365.

Forward Guidance: Growth Targets Tempered by Capex Surge

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, Microsoft guided Intelligent Cloud revenues to be in the range of $37.95-$38.25 billion, representing growth of 27% to 28%, with Azure targeted at 39-40% growth in constant currency. Productivity and Business Processes revenues for the fiscal fourth quarter are expected to land between $37 billion and $37.3 billion, indicating growth of 12% to 13%, with M365 Commercial Cloud revenue growth expected between 15% and 16% in constant currency on an adjusted basis. Total fourth-quarter revenues are expected in the range of $86.7-$87.8 billion, implying 13-15% growth.



However, the guidance came with a significant asterisk on spending. Capital expenditures in the fiscal fourth quarter are expected to surpass $40 billion, with a sequential increase including roughly $5 billion from higher component pricing and finance lease impacts. For calendar year 2026, Microsoft expects to invest roughly $190 billion in capital expenditures, which includes approximately $25 billion from higher component pricing. While the company expressed confidence in the return on these investments, Microsoft acknowledged it expects to remain supply-constrained, even as it accelerates GPU, CPU and storage capacity deployment.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT's fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $17.36 per share. The estimate indicates 27.27% year-over-year growth.

Microsoft Corporation Price and Consensus

Microsoft Corporation price-consensus-chart | Microsoft Corporation Quote

Headwinds Investors Cannot Ignore

The scale of Microsoft's infrastructure commitment is extraordinary, and the pressure on margins is beginning to show. Microsoft Cloud gross margin percentage declined to 66% in the fiscal third quarter, driven by continued investments in AI infrastructure and growing AI product usage, only partially offset by efficiency gains in Azure and Microsoft 365 Commercial cloud. The More Personal Computing segment remains a drag. Revenues in More Personal Computing fell 1%, with Windows OEM and Devices revenues declining 2% and Xbox content and services revenues contracting 5%. Rising memory prices present an additional risk to both capital expenditure estimates and on-premises server demand. The aggregate spending trajectory—$190 billion in calendar 2026 capex—significantly exceeds prior year levels and introduces uncertainty around the timing of returns.



From a valuation standpoint, MSFT stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio of 8.86X compared with the industry's 7.55X. MSFT has a Value Score of D.



For near-term-focused investors, the combination of MSFT's premium valuation and deteriorating cloud gross margins may counsel patience rather than urgency.

MSFT’s P/S F12M Ratio Depicts Stretched Valuation



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Intensifying Competitive Landscape as Rivals Stack Up

Azure's 40% revenue growth keeps Microsoft in the first tier of hyperscalers, yet rivals Amazon AMZN and Alphabet GOOGL-owned Google are matching the infrastructure investment pace. Amazon's AWS and Google Cloud have also been expanding data center footprints aggressively, while Oracle has drawn investor enthusiasm with its own cloud acceleration story. Oracle's ORCL dramatic 32% three-month rally has sharpened the competitive narrative, with Amazon and Google also posting sharper near-term gains than Microsoft. In AI model availability, Microsoft has broadened its advantage by offering customers access to OpenAI, Anthropic and open-source models on Azure Foundry, putting competitive pressure on Amazon's Bedrock and Google's Vertex AI platform. Oracle's database-and-cloud differentiation continues to attract enterprise workloads, even as Amazon and Google benefit from scaled GPU infrastructure. Microsoft's ability to cross-sell Azure, Copilot and security tools gives it an edge over Oracle in breadth, though Amazon and Google remain formidable in pure cloud infrastructure scale.

The Takeaway

Microsoft's AI-cloud flywheel is spinning at impressive speed, with record revenues, a $627 billion backlog and accelerating Copilot adoption. However, near-term headwinds from surging capex, margin compression, a premium valuation and relative underperformance suggest investors may benefit from monitoring fourth-quarter execution before adding exposure. Microsoft currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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