MSFT, GOOG, and AMD: 3 Crazy Reactions to Generally Good Earnings

It is often said that good things come in threes, but as I look at the financial news pages this morning, I am pretty sure that dumb, crazy things do too. After the close of trading yesterday, three significant tech companies, Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) all released their earnings for calendar Q$ 2023. Microsoft and Alphabet both beat analysts’ estimate for revenue and EPS in the quarter, while AMD basically matched the consensus view for earnings but beat on revenue. Oh, and they all posted solid growth compared to the same quarter last year.

All three stocks reacted by losing ground in aftermarket trading.

I and other contributors spend a lot of time here explaining why a stock has fallen after a good earnings report, or jumped after what looks like a bad quarter. Usually, there is a perfectly logical reason for that. It may be a beat or miss on revenue, say, or disappointing guidance. However, in all three cases from yesterday, there really isn’t anything that stands out as a miss hidden behind a beat. Yes, guidance was a bit short of ideal, certainly from AMD, and Google’s ad revenue wasn’t great, but all three showed good growth in the AI related parts of their business, the areas that have prompted the buying of the stocks.

What happened though was that, prior to the release, the market had priced in results that were way beyond analysts’ expectations. When the companies missed those lofty, unrealistic assumptions, the stocks dropped. From a corporate perspective, it's a bit like a child being punished because they got good grades, when their parents still weren't satisfied because they didn't score perfect grades instead.

So, does this mean that all three stocks should be bought at a discount today? It depends.

I would say that is the case with MSFT. Any drop in that stock looks like a buying opportunity given the company’s potential for a dominant position in the enterprise AI space. They have the resources to develop the massive computing power and complex networks that are needed to develop AI tools for their customers and a massive customer base to start with. Even the “irrational exuberance” of the last few months, the market may still be underestimating their potential over the next few years.

In some ways, the same can be said for AMD, given that they are widely regarded as the only really viable competitor to Nvidia (NVDA) in terms of AI chips. That, though, is the problem in some ways. NVDA has a powerful “first to market” advantage which will take time and considerable resources to break. AMD will have their day, but the difficulty of taking on such a strong, established brand could lead to the stock drifting even lower for a few days at least. The fast money will exit AMD on the drop, pushing the stock a bit lower in the short-term, so waiting a while to buy may pay off in this case.

I would wait when it comes to Alphabet as well, but for different reasons. The stock was dragged lower due to the miss on ad revenue. That is what the market is focused on right now so, as with AMD, a slightly extended period of weakness is more likely than an immediate bounce back. With time, though, as expectations for ad revenue moderate, the market will become more concerned with opportunities beyond Alphabet’s core business, and those are areas where they reported solid, encouraging growth in Q4 of last year. When that happens, even the pre-drop price of the stock will look cheap, but the turnaround will probably come from a lower level than we are seeing this morning.

What Microsoft, Alphabet, and AMD are all learning this morning is that sometimes, other people’s opinions can be more powerful than what you are actually doing, even if their expectations are completely unrealistic. In that situation, you can only control what you can control and should basically ignore the opinions of the naysayers. That is what all three companies are doing, and as a result, all three stocks are now or soon will be great long-term value, even if in two of the three instances, there may be more selling over the next few days.

