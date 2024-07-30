MSFT Earnings: Microsoft Sinks amid Soft Cloud Sales

Shares of Microsoft (MSFT) sank in after-hours trading after the tech company reported its Q4 results. Earnings per share came in at $2.95, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $2.94 per share. Sales increased by 15.1% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $64.7 billion, also beating analysts’ expectations of $64.44 billion. However, it appears that cloud-related revenue spoiled things for investors.

In fact, total cloud-related sales came in at $36.8 billion for the period compared to the $36.84 billion estimate. Breaking down the numbers further, Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud division, which includes Azure, made up $28.5 billion of the revenue after growing by 19%. In addition, Azure sales grew by 29% year-over-year compared to estimates of over 30%.

Investor Sentiment for MSFT Stock is Currently Negative

The sentiment among TipRanks investors is currently negative. Out of the 748,866 portfolios tracked by TipRanks, 17.6% hold MSFT stock. In addition, the average portfolio weighting allocated towards MSFT among those who do have a position is 12.21%. This suggests that investors of the company are very confident about its future.

However, in the last seven days, 0.9% of those holding the stock decreased their positions. As a result, the stock’s sentiment is below the sector average, as demonstrated in the following image:

What Is the Price Target for Microsoft?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on MSFT stock based on 27 Buys assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 25% rally in its share price over the past year, the average MSFT price target of $507.64 per share implies 21.43% upside potential. However, it’s worth noting that estimates will likely change following today’s earnings report.

See more MSFT analyst ratings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.