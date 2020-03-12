MSFT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $147.42, changing hands as low as $141.07 per share. Microsoft Corporation shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSFT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSFT's low point in its 52 week range is $113.78 per share, with $190.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $147.35. The MSFT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

