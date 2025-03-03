$MSEX stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MSEX stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,835,079 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MSEX:
$MSEX Insider Trading Activity
$MSEX insiders have traded $MSEX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT JOHN CAPKO (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 143 shares for an estimated $9,911
$MSEX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $MSEX stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 702,509 shares (-64.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,973,048
- KBC GROUP NV removed 254,409 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,389,545
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 126,732 shares (+9.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,669,905
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 126,102 shares (+3.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,636,748
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 80,779 shares (+751.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,251,398
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 60,337 shares (+187.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,175,536
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 55,880 shares (-74.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,940,964
