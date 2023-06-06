MSEX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Middlesex Water Co. (Symbol: MSEX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.87, changing hands as high as $83.39 per share. Middlesex Water Co. shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSEX's low point in its 52 week range is $66.51 per share, with $96.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.67.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.