MSEX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Middlesex Water Co. (Symbol: MSEX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $101.97, changing hands as low as $101.90 per share. Middlesex Water Co. shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSEX's low point in its 52 week range is $76.72 per share, with $121.425 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.16.

