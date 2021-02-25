Orion Biotech Opportunities, a blank check company formed by MSD Partners and Panacea Venture targeting the biotech and life science sectors, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fifth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. The company may raise an additional $20 million at the closing of an acquisition pursuant to a forward purchase agreement with MSD Partners. At the proposed deal size, Orion Biotech Opportunities would command a market value of $250 million.



The company is led by CEO and Director James Huang, who is the Founding Managing Partner of Panacea Venture. He is joined by VP Chrystyna Stecyk, the co-founder and Principal of Griffin Securities, and CFO Mark Kayal, who is currently the Senior Controller of MSD Partners. The company plans to target the biotech and life sciences industries, focusing on North American, European, and Asian healthcare companies with the potential to drive transformational change through novel therapies or technologies.



Orion Biotech Opportunities was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ORIAU. Cantor Fitzgerald is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article MSD Partners and Panacea's SPAC Orion Biotech Opportunities files for a $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

