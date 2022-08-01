MSCI's (NYSE:MSCI) Dividend Will Be Increased To $1.25

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 31st of August to $1.25. This takes the annual payment to 1.0% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

MSCI's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Based on the last payment, MSCI was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 57.9%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 34% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NYSE:MSCI Historic Dividend August 1st 2022

MSCI Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is great to see that MSCI has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $0.72 total annually to $5.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 27% over that duration. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that MSCI has been growing its earnings per share at 26% a year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

MSCI Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for MSCI that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

