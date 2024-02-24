MSCI (XTRA:3HM) Price Target Increased by 8.34% to 584.49

The average one-year price target for MSCI (XTRA:3HM) has been revised to 584.49 / share. This is an increase of 8.34% from the prior estimate of 539.50 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 438.21 to a high of 678.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.56% from the latest reported closing price of 510.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1824 funds or institutions reporting positions in MSCI. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3HM is 0.39%, a decrease of 1.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.62% to 88,882K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,395K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,478K shares, representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3HM by 84.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,338K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,370K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3HM by 11.97% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,280K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,260K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3HM by 1.92% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,129K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,182K shares, representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3HM by 3.87% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,991K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,363K shares, representing a decrease of 18.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3HM by 15.97% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.