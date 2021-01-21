MSCI will delete oil giant CNOOC from some indexes

US Markets
MSCI Inc said on Thursday it will delete oil giant CNOOC from the MSCI ACWI and MSCI China All Shares Indexes.

MSCI will also remove the oil company from relevant non-market capitalization weighted indexes and custom indexes as of the close of business of Jan. 26, the index provider said in a statement.

Last week, the U.S. Commerce Department of the administration of former president Donald Trump said it added Chinese National Overseas Oil Corporation (CNOOC) to a U.S. economic blacklist.

