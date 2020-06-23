MSCI warns Argentina index could be booted from EM index

June 23 (Reuters) - MSCI Inc MSCI.N, the world's largest index provider, warned on Tuesday that the MSCI Argentina Index could be removed from the MSCI Emerging Markets Index should there be more deterioration in market accessibility.

In a statement, MSCI also warned that Turkey could be removed from the Emerging Markets Index, and it said it would reclassify its Iceland index from standalone markets to frontier markets.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((noel.randewich@tr.com; (415) 677 2542; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @randewich))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.