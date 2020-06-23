World Markets
MSCI warns Argentina index could be booted from EM index

Noel Randewich Reuters
June 23 (Reuters) - MSCI Inc MSCI.N, the world's largest index provider, warned on Tuesday that the MSCI Argentina Index could be removed from the MSCI Emerging Markets Index should there be more deterioration in market accessibility.

In a statement, MSCI also warned that Turkey could be removed from the Emerging Markets Index, and it said it would reclassify its Iceland index from standalone markets to frontier markets.

