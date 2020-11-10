US Markets
MSCI to implement upgrade of Kuwait stocks to EM status at 0.58% weight

Rodrigo Campos Reuters
MSCI, the world's largest index provider, on Tuesday implemented the reclassification of Kuwait stock indexes to emerging markets status from frontier, announcing that seven Kuwaiti stocks will be added to the main EM index with an aggregate weight of 0.58%.

MSCI Kuwait indexes will be reclassified to the Emerging Market Index in one step effective after the close on Nov. 30, MSCI said.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

