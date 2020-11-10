MSCI to implement upgrade of Kuwait stocks to EM status at 0.58% weight

Nov 10 (Reuters) - MSCI, the world's largest index provider, on Tuesday implemented the reclassification of Kuwait stock indexes to emerging markets status from frontier, announcing that seven Kuwaiti stocks will be added to the main EM index with an aggregate weight of 0.58%.

MSCI Kuwait indexes will be reclassified to the Emerging Market Index in one step effective after the close on Nov. 30, MSCI said.

