MSCI to delete securities of 5 Chinese companies from some indexes in absence of guidance

MSCI Inc said it will delete securities of five Chinese companies from its MSCI ACWI Indexes, as well as its relevant non-market capitalization weighted indexes and custom indexes as of the close of Jan. 27 in the absence of any guidance.

The five companies include CGN Power Co 1816.HK, China National Chem 601117.SS, China National Nuclear Power 601985.SS, China Shipbuilding Industry 601989.SS and Inspur International 0596.HK, MSCI said in a statement on Monday.

