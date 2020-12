BOSTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - MSCI Inc MSCI.N said on Tuesday it will delete the securities of 10 Chinese companies from some indexes after the U.S. imposed restrictions on their ownership.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.