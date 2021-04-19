Markets
MSCI Targets To Achieve Net-zero Before 2040 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) announced its commitment to the goal of net-zero emissions before 2040. The company had previously pledged to reduce by 2035 Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50%, and Scope 3 emissions by 20%.

MSCI will accelerate carbon-reduction initiatives focusing on the most material and controllable emissions, such as electricity consumption, business travel and employee commutes; favor green-certified buildings for MSCI offices, promote a flexible working environment for employees, encourage virtual meetings and low-carbon options for business travel.

The company will tackle emissions in the MSCI supply chain and prioritize engagement with major suppliers to achieve shared net-zero goals.

