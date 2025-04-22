MSCI Surpasses Expectations in Q1

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI), a global leader in providing investment decision support tools, announced its financial results for the first quarter on April 22. The company reported robust performance, with both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue exceeding analysts' expectations. Adjusted non-GAAP EPS was $4.00, surpassing the forecast of $3.92. Revenue reached $745.8 million, exceeding the anticipated $743 million. The results reflect solid execution across MSCI's business segments, despite broader market dynamics that impacted specific product segments.

Metric Q1 2025 Q1 2025 Analysts' Estimate Q1 2024 % Change EPS (non-GAAP) $4.00 $3.92 $3.52 13.6% Revenue $745.8 million $743 million $680.0 million 9.7% Operating margin 50.6% N/A 49.9% 70 basis points Net income $288.6 million N/A $256.0 million 12.8% Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $425.6 million N/A $383.6 million 11.0%

Overview of MSCI's Business

MSCI is a comprehensive service provider focused on creating tools that help investors make more informed decisions. Its suite includes indexes and portfolio risk and performance analytics, spanning stocks, bonds, hedge funds, and more. It emphasizes recurring revenue through subscriptions, which made up the majority of sales in 2024.

The company focuses heavily on key areas such as its Index segment, innovation with technology integration, expanding ESG (environmental, social, and governance) solutions, managing broad client relationships, and executing strategic partnerships. These elements contribute to its ongoing success and market relevance, providing a solid foundation for future growth.

Quarterly Achievements and Developments

During Q1 2025, MSCI achieved notable financial results and expanded its product offerings despite certain external challenges. Its Index segment maintained dominance. After accounting for 55.9% of MSCI's top line in 2024, the segment's operating revenue grew by 9.7% in Q1 2025. This growth was driven primarily by an 18.1% increase in asset-based fees and a 9.6% rise in recurring subscriptions during Q1, supported by higher assets under management in ETFs linked to MSCI indexes in Q1 2025.

The company is integrating artificial intelligence into its product lines to enhance the client experience through initiatives like MSCI ONE. These innovations strengthen its competitive edge, allowing it to meet diverse client needs more effectively.

Its Sustainability and Climate segment's operating revenues grew by 8.6%, although demand for those services cooled due to a shifting political atmosphere. That segment was previously called "ESG and Climate," but was renamed in Q1 to reflect its revamped strategic positioning, and to mirror its comprehensive offerings.

MSCI's strategic partnerships and acquisitions, including its alliance with Moody's and its purchase of Foxberry, have further broadened its service scope. Additionally, MSCI reported a client retention rate of 95.3% in Q1 2025, an increase from 92.8% in Q1 2024, indicating solid client loyalty and satisfaction.

Outlook and Guidance

MSCI projects its 2025 operating expenses will be between $1.405 billion and $1.445 billion, while adjusted EBITDA expenses for 2025 are expected to range from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion.

Free cash flow is anticipated to range between $1.40 billion and $1.46 billion. MSCI remains optimistic and, as market conditions stabilize, it is prepared to leverage its strategic expertise, focusing on technology integrations and client-centric solutions to drive future growth and shareholder value. Continued advancements in AI and a robust understanding of market demands position MSCI as a resilient player poised for ongoing success.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

