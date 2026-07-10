MSCI Strengthens Private Markets Platform Through UBS Partnership

MSCI MSCI is strengthening its private markets platform through a strategic partnership with UBS UBS, expanding its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered capabilities for institutional investors. Under the collaboration, MSCI will combine its private assets data, analytics and AI technologies with UBS' alternatives expertise to develop more transparent, standardized and scalable private markets solutions. UBS will become an early adopter of MSCI's AI-powered private markets platform, helping enhanceinvestment research due diligence and portfolio management across private equity, private credit, real estate and infrastructure.



The partnership is expected to improve access to high-quality private markets intelligence while addressing one of the industry's biggest challenges, limited transparency and fragmented data. The integration of AI-powered analytics into institutional investment workflows is expected to help investors make faster, more informed investment decisions while supporting broader institutional adoption of private assets globally. The collaboration also strengthens MSCI's growing ecosystem of AI-enabled investment solutions and reinforces its position as a leading provider of private markets data and analytics.

MSCI Strengthens AI-Powered Private Markets Platform

MSCI shares have gained 5.2% year to date, modestly outperforming the broader Finance sector's return of 4.6%. The stock has benefited from resilient subscription growth, expanding AI capabilities and continued innovation across private markets and investment analytics.



The UBS partnership builds on MSCI's broader strategy of expanding AI across its private markets platform. During the first quarter of 2026, the company enhanced its Private Capital Solutions portfolio with AI-enabled products, including daily private valuation indices, private equity and private credit benchmarks, AI-powered capabilities within Private Capital Intel and AI connectors compatible with leading large language models to simplify private fund research and due diligence. The company achieved nearly 44% recurring net new sales growth in Private Capital Solutions in the first quarter of 2026, with high retention rates across client segments.

MSCI Inc Price and Consensus

MSCI Inc price-consensus-chart | MSCI Inc Quote

MSCI strengthened its AI capabilities through the acquisitions of Vantager, an AI-native private markets due diligence platform, Compass Financial Technologies and PM Insights, expanding its offerings in AI-driven due diligence, index customization, private market pricing and portfolio analytics.



These initiatives are translating into stronger business momentum. In the first quarter of 2026, recurring subscription run rate grew 8.9% reported and 8.2% organically, while recurring subscription revenues increased 8.6%. Recurring net new subscription sales were $39.6 million, up 52%, marking the best first quarter since 2022.



The company also reported a record asset-based fee run rate, while its Private Assets run rate grew 8.4% year over year, supported by rising demand for Private Capital Transparency Data, Total Plan Manager and Private Capital Intel solutions.

MSCI Offers Solid Financial Outlook

MSCI's expanding AI-powered private markets platform, growing institutional adoption and strengthening strategic partnerships are expected to support the company's top-line growth.



For 2026, MSCI expects operating expenses of $1.490-$1.530 billion and adjusted EBITDA expenses of $1.305-$1.335 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $851.32 million, indicating continued year-over-year growth of 10.18%.



The consensus mark for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.82 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure implies a year-over-year increase of 15.59%.

MSCI's Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, MSCI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Macro Bank BMA and Evercore ( EVR are some other top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Finance sector. Macro Bank and Evercore sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



BMA shares have declined 0.4% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for Macro Bank is pegged at 30.04%.



EVR shares have declined 0.2% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for Evercore is pegged at 26.03%.

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