MSCI Set to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

MSCI MSCI is set to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Jan. 29, 2025.



For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at $3.96 per share, which increased by a penny in the past 30 days. This indicates an increase of 7.61% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $744.46 million, suggesting an increase of 7.88% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

MSCI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 4.71%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced Q4 Performance

MSCI’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance is expected to have benefited from its growing recurring revenues and global client base. The increasing integration of Climate and ESG solutions in the investment process is expected to have expanded clientele in the to-be-reported quarter.



The established partnership with Moody’s MCO to deliver MSCI’s ESG and sustainability data to a wider range of institutional clients has shown early success. The partnership with Moody’s is expected to have contributed to the ESG segment’s organic growth rate in the to-be-reported quarter, especially in Europe and Asia.



MSCI’s partnership with Microsoft MSFT has further expanded its clientele and is considered a major positive for the company.



The partnership with Microsoft aims to enhance the global investment industry by leveraging Microsoft’s cloud and AI technologies to modernize MSCI’s products and drive ESG solutions. Benefits from this partnership are likely to have been reflected in the to-be-reported quarter.



MSCI has been expanding its footprint among wealth managers thanks to its specialized analytics tool, which is designed to address the needs of portfolio customization. This is likely to have acted as a tailwind for the company.



MSCI’s new MSCI AI Portfolio Insights tool, which combines AI with analytical tools to improve investment risk assessment, has gained traction. Increased interest from clients, particularly hedge funds, in these AI-enhanced analytics tools is expected to have benefited the company’s performance in the fourth quarter.



The launch of MSCI’s Private Capital Fund Indices in the third quarter of 2024, covering over 13,000 funds and $11 trillion in assets under management, has created new opportunities for client wins in the private markets segment. This expansion into private capital is likely to have strengthened MSCI’s market position in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, a tighter spending environment and longer sales cycles due to challenging macroeconomic conditions are expected to hurt top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the exact case here.



MSCI has an Earnings ESP of -0.26% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

