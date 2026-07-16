MSCI Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

MSCI MSCI is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 21, 2026.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is currently pegged at $4.89 per share, which has increased 1.45% over the past 30 days. The figure indicates an increase of 17.27% year over year.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $856.06 million, suggesting an increase of 10.79% from the year-ago quarter’s reported numbers.



MSCI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 1.70%.

MSCI Inc Price and EPS Surprise

MSCI Inc price-eps-surprise | MSCI Inc Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced Q2 Performance

MSCI’s second-quarter 2026 performance is expected to have benefited from steady demand for its indexes, analytics and private-asset tools, supported by high retention and improved recurring sales momentum. In the first quarter of 2026, MSCI achieved its highest first-quarter recurring net new subscription sales since 2022, totaling $39.6 million, with the Index segment alone contributing a record $24.8 million. This momentum, supported by a 13% year-over-year increase in total run rate and robust performance across client segments such as hedge funds, banks and brokerages, positions MSCI for further revenue growth.



Another significant benefit for MSCI in the next quarter is the record level of asset-based fees, driven by substantial growth in assets under management (AUM) linked to MSCI indexes. In the first quarter of 2026, equity ETF AUM reached $2.4 trillion, with asset-based fee run rate growth of 25.1% year over year. This was fueled by both market appreciation and strong inflows into ETFs and non-ETF indexed funds. The Index segment’s asset-based fees grew 26.6%, and ETF AUM increased across all major geographic exposures, including the U.S., Developed Markets ex-U.S., and Emerging Markets. This trend is likely to have continued, providing a solid foundation for further asset-based revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



MSCI is also poised to benefit from its ongoing innovation and recent strategic acquisitions. The company launched several new solutions in the first quarter of 2026, such as Index AI Insights (an AI-powered index analytics tool), AI for Private Markets, and daily private markets indexes. These offerings enhance MSCI’s value proposition by providing advanced analytics and decision-support tools for both public and private markets. Acquisitions like Vantager (AI-enabled diligence), Compass Financial Technologies (multi-asset and alternative index capabilities) and PM Insights (private market data and analytics) are expected to have deepened client relationships, expanded cross-sell opportunities, and accelerated MSCI’s AI-first strategy in private assets.



Geographic and client segment diversification will further benefit MSCI in the to-be-reported quarter. The company’s growth is broad-based, with recurring net new subscription sales in APAC growing by 91% year over year and EMEA by 42%. This is expected to have benefited the company’s top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, MSCI’s performance in the second quarter is expected to be hurt by continued muted growth and client spending rationalization in its Sustainability and Climate segment, with higher cancellations and clients focusing only on their most critical sustainability priorities.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s the exact case here.



MSCI has an Earnings ESP of +0.83% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:



Franklin Resources BEN has an Earnings ESP of +0.05% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Franklin Resources shares have gained 40.8% in the year-to-date period. Franklin Resources is likely to report its third-quarter 2026 results on July 31, 2026.



Interactive Brokers IBKR has an Earnings ESP of +3.28% and flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



Interactive Brokers shares have gained 51.5% in the year-to-date period. Interactive Brokers is likely to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 21, 2026.



Alerus Financial ALRS has an Earnings ESP of +4.70% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Alerus Financial shares have gained 40.6% in the year-to-date period. Alerus Financial is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 29, 2026.

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MSCI Inc (MSCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.