MSCI sees elevated cancellation activity, longer sales cycles continuing in NT

Comments taken from Q3 earnings conference call.
- MSCI reports Q3 adjusted EPS $3.86, consensus $3.77
- MSCI raises 2024 CapEx view to $105M-$115M from $95M-$105M
- MSCI price target raised to $600 from $570 at Wells Fargo
- MSCI upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Redburn Atlantic
