MSCI Scheduled to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

MSCI MSCI is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 25.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings has declined by a penny to $3.11 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting 11.87% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $603.77 million, indicating an increase of 9.42% from the year-ago quarter.



Notably, MSCI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 4.73%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Note

MSCI’s second-quarter 2023 results are expected to benefit from robust recurring revenues and the increasing uptake of climate and ESG solutions in the investment process.



The expanding usage of ESG tools bodes well for the company. The retention rate for ESG and Climate tools was 96% in the first quarter of 2023, reflecting strong demand for Ratings, Climate and Screening products.



Our model estimate for ESG and Climate retention rate is pegged at 96.6% for the second quarter of 2023.



Moreover, MSCI’s focus on expanding into new areas like Wealth Management, Insurers, Derivatives, case funds, broker-dealers and ESG & Climate is expected to have driven growth in its customer base in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company’s strengthening portfolio with the addition of solutions like biodiversity screens and insights, as well as multi-horizon climate probability of default, is expected to have driven the top line.



Our model estimate for ESG and Climate operating revenues is pegged at $63.8 million, indicating 10.7% year-over-year growth. The estimate reflects slowing sales on a sequential basis due to ongoing regulatory headwinds in Europe. MSCI witnessed a slowdown among wealth managers and retail investors in the United States.



Nevertheless, the company is riding on the ongoing tech-driven data transformation as it improves the client experience. The partnerships with Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud are noteworthy in this regard.



These factors are expected to have benefited Index and Analytics operating revenues. Our model estimates for Index and Analytics are pegged at $344.7 million and $153.3 million, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, Index and Analytics are estimated to grow 7.4% and 8.2%, respectively.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



MSCI has an Earnings ESP of -0.09% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

