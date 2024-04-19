MSCI Scheduled to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

MSCI MSCI is set to report its first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 23.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.44 per share, down 1.4% in the past 30 days, suggesting 9.55% year-over-year growth.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $682.53 million, indicating an increase of 15.25% year over year.



MSCI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.96%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced Q1 Performance

MSCI’s first-quarter 2024 results are expected to benefit from robust recurring revenues and a global client base. Increasing integration of Climate and ESG solutions in the investment process is expected to have helped in expanding clientele in the to-be-reported quarter.



Expanding custom index capabilities bodes well for MSCI’s prospects. First-quarter top-line growth is expected to have benefited from strong demand for client-designed indexing tools on MSCI ONE. In the fourth quarter of 2023, MSCI achieved 20% run rate growth in custom indexes and special packages. The trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.



MSCI has been expanding its footprint among wealth managers thanks to its specialized analytics tool designed to address the needs of portfolio customization.



MSCI’s acquisition of Burgiss and Trove Research are expected to have enhanced its investment solutions to cater to diverse asset classes and align with market demands. Fabric acquisition has expanded its footprint in the wealth management industry.



The Burgiss acquisition has enhanced MSCI’s private asset capabilities, while Trove’s integration has made it a leading provider of global intelligence on carbon credit. Burgiss is now referred to as the Private Capital Solutions operating segment, and it generated roughly $25 million in revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023.



However, ongoing market volatility, lower spending by clients, persistent inflation and challenging global macroeconomic conditions are expected to have hurt top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s the exact case here.



MSCI has an Earnings ESP of +1.03% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Vertiv VRT has an Earnings ESP of +1.24% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Vertiv shares have gained 68.7% year to date. VRT is set to report its first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 24.



Meta Platforms META has an Earnings ESP of +0.62% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Meta shares have gained 41.8% year to date. META is set to report its first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 24.



Itron ITRI has an Earnings ESP of +5.88% and has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



Itron shares have gained 19.8% year to date. ITRI is set to report its first-quarter 2024 results on May 2.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

