MSCI Scheduled to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

MSCI MSCI is set to report first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 25.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has declined 3.63% to $2.92 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting a 2.01% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $593.48 million, indicating an increase of 5.99% from the year-ago quarter.



Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the earnings surprise being 4.95%, on average.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Note

MSCI’s first-quarter 2023 results are expected to benefit from robust recurring revenues and the increasing uptake of climate and ESG solutions in the investment process.



The expanding usage of ESG tools bodes well for the company. The retention rate for ESG and Climate tools was 97.2% in 2022, reflecting strong demand for Ratings, Climate and Screening products.



The partnership with Snowflake boosts MSCI’s distribution capabilities of the new equity factor models. The company also collaborated with MarketAxess Holdings to offer innovative portfolio analytics solutions and co-branded Fixed Income Indexes.



Moreover, MSCI’s focus on expanding into new areas like Wealth Management, Insurers, Derivatives, case funds, broker-dealers and ESG & Climate is expected to have driven growth in its customer base in the to-be-reported quarter.



MSCI is riding on the ongoing tech-driven data transformation as it improves client experience. The partnerships with Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud are noteworthy in this regard.



However, turbulent equity markets are expected to have negatively impacted revenues generated from asset-based fees in the to-be-reported quarter. Moreover, unfavorable forex continues to be a concern.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



MSCI has an Earnings ESP of -0.50% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

