MSCI reports Q3 adjusted EPS $3.86, consensus $3.77

Reports Q3 revenue $724.7M, consensus $715.68M. “MSCI‘s (MSCI) Q3 results highlight the underlying strength of our business model and client footprint, as well as the essential role that our solutions play across the investment ecosystem. Among other achievements, we posted our best-ever Q3 for recurring sales in Index and Analytics, along with nearly 20% growth in asset-based-fee revenue, which was driven by record AUM balances in financial products linked to our indexes,” said Henry Fernandez, CEO. “All of this demonstrates our single most important competitive advantage: the global, diversified, and integrated nature of our franchise. MSCI has always tried to capture the biggest trends reshaping our industry, and we are now better equipped than ever to harness those trends while supporting both traditional and newer client segments”.

