News & Insights

Stocks

MSCI reports Q3 adjusted EPS $3.86, consensus $3.77

October 29, 2024 — 06:50 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $724.7M, consensus $715.68M. “MSCI‘s (MSCI) Q3 results highlight the underlying strength of our business model and client footprint, as well as the essential role that our solutions play across the investment ecosystem. Among other achievements, we posted our best-ever Q3 for recurring sales in Index and Analytics, along with nearly 20% growth in asset-based-fee revenue, which was driven by record AUM balances in financial products linked to our indexes,” said Henry Fernandez, CEO. “All of this demonstrates our single most important competitive advantage: the global, diversified, and integrated nature of our franchise. MSCI has always tried to capture the biggest trends reshaping our industry, and we are now better equipped than ever to harness those trends while supporting both traditional and newer client segments”.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MSCI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSCI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.