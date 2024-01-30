News & Insights

US Markets
MSCI

MSCI quarterly profit rises on subscription strength

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

January 30, 2024 — 07:23 am EST

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Global index provider MSCI MSCI.N posted a higher fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, as its product subscriptions benefited from a market recovery led by bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve is nearing an end to its record rate hike cycle.

A market rally has prompted investors to spend more on indexes and analytics, as demand for portfolio rebalancing and risk management grows, benefiting companies such as MSCI that offer such products.

MSCI, known for its stock indexes, also offers clients subscriptions for information, data, and tools to help them evaluate and invest in diverse global markets.

Recurring subscriptions in its index segment rose 10.9% to $210.7 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from a year earlier, while its ESG and Climate unit posted a 20.3% jump to $74.8 million.

On an adjusted basis, net income rose to $292.2 million, or $3.68 per share, from $228.6 million, or $2.84 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSCI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.