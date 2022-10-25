MSCI Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Recurring Subscriptions Up

MSCI Inc.’s MSCI third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.85 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.26% and increased 12.6% from the year-ago quarter.



Following the announcement, shares were down 1.01% in pre-market trading.



Operating revenues improved 8.4% year over year to $560.6 million but lagged the consensus mark by 0.77%.



Recurring subscriptions accounted for 75% of revenues and increased 17.5% year over year to $420.2 million.



Asset-based fees accounted for 22.4% of revenues but declined 11.4% year over year to $125.6 million. Non-recurring revenues accounted for 2.6% of revenues but decreased 16.4% year over year to $14.8 million.



At the end of the reported quarter, average assets under management were $1.295 trillion in ETFs linked to MSCI indexes. The total retention rate was 96.4% in the quarter under review.

Quarter Details

In the third quarter, Index operating revenues improved 0.2% year over year to $322.2 million, driven by higher recurring subscription revenues.



Growth in higher recurring subscription revenues was driven by growth from market-cap-weighted index products and strong growth from factor, ESG and climate index products.



Asset-based fees’ decline was primarily driven by a decrease in revenues from ETFs linked to MSCI equity indexes as a result of declining average AUM and average basis point fees.



Analytics operating revenues improved 6.3% year over year to $144.9 million, driven by higher recurring subscription revenues from both Multi-Asset Class and Equity Analytics products.



ESG and Climate segment’s operating revenues surged 31.8% from the year-ago quarter to $57.6 million, primarily driven by strong growth from recurring subscriptions related to Ratings and Climate products.



Other revenues, which primarily contain the Real Estate operating segment, were $36 million, up 130% year over year.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 11.2% year over year to $341 million in the reported quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 150 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 60.8%.



Total operating expenses increased 6% on a year-over-year basis to $251.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA expenses were $219.7 million, up 4.4%, primarily reflecting higher non-compensation costs related to information technology costs and professional fees.



Operating income improved 10.5% from the year-ago quarter to $309.5 million. Moreover, the operating margin expanded 100 bps on a year-over-year basis to 55.2%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Total cash and cash equivalents, as of Sep 30, 2022, were $867.1 million compared with $842.3 million as of Jun 30, 2022.



Total debt was $4.51 billion as of Sep 30 compared with $4.6 billion as of Jun 30. The total debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA ratio (based on trailing twelve-month-adjusted EBITDA) was 3.4 times, within the management’s target range of 3-3.5 times.



Free cash flow was $305.1 million, up 51.7% year over year.



MSCI bought shares worth $165 million during the reported quarter. Notably, $1.3 billion is outstanding under MSCI’s share-repurchase authorization as of Oct 24, 2022. The company paid out dividends worth $100.7 million in the second quarter.

Guidance

For 2022, MSCI expects total operating expenses of $1.030-$1.060 million. Adjusted EBITDA expenses are expected between $910 million and $940 million.



Interest expenses are expected to be roughly $172 million.



Capex is expected to be $65-$75 million.



Net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow is expected to be $1.100-$1.140 billion and $1.025-$1.075 billion, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.