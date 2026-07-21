MSCI Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Year over Year

MSCI MSCI reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $4.94 per share, up 18.5% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.82%.



Revenues increased 12.2% year over year to $867 million and surpassed the consensus mark by 0.90%. Growth reflected higher recurring subscription revenues and asset-based fees. The retention rate improved to 95.3%, while period-end AUM in ETFs linked to MSCI equity indexes reached $2.818 trillion.



Recurring subscription revenues rose 9% year over year to $613.4 million. Asset-based fees advanced 26.6% to $233.1 million, benefiting from higher AUM in ETFs and non-ETF indexed funds linked to MSCI indexes. Non-recurring revenues declined 20.5% to $20.5 million.

MSCI’s Top-Line Details

In second-quarter 2026, Index revenues of $511 million increased 17.5% year over year. Recurring subscriptions and asset-based fees rose 11.6% and 26.6% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. Non-recurring revenues slipped 1.3% year over year. Organically, Index’s operating revenue growth was 17.5%.

MSCI Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

MSCI Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MSCI Inc Quote

The segment’s adjusted EBITDA rose 20.5% to $397.8 million, and its margin expanded to 77.8% from 75.9%. Index run rate reached $2.027 billion, up 17.4%, supported by market-cap-weighted and custom index products across client segments and regions.



Analytics’ operating revenues of $189.4 million increased 6.6% year over year, aided by growth in Equity Analytics and Multi-Asset Class products. Recurring subscription revenues jumped 9.5% and non-recurring revenues decreased 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. Organically, Analytics’ operating revenue growth was 7%. However, adjusted EBITDA fell 5% to $88 million as expenses grew faster than revenues. The segment’s margin contracted to 46.5% from 52.1%.



Sustainability and Climate revenues rose 3.4% to $91.9 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased 12.3%. While recurring subscriptions increased 4% year over year, non-recurring revenues declined 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Organically, Sustainability and Climate operating revenue growth was 3%. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA rose 12.3% to $35.6 million, and its margin expanded to 38.7% from 35.6%.



All Other – Private Assets operating revenues, which primarily comprise the Real Assets operating segment and the Private Capital Solutions, were $74.7 million, up 4.9% year over year. Organic operating revenue growth for All Other – Private Assets was 4.4%. However, adjusted EBITDA fell 14.1% to $17.1 million. The segment’s margin contracted to 22.9% from 28%.

MSCI's Sales Trends Highlight Index Strength

New recurring subscription sales increased 1.9% year over year to $76.6 million. Subscription cancellations declined 7.3%, helping net new recurring subscription sales grow 8.4% to $47.5 million. Total net sales decreased 1.4% because of weaker non-recurring activity.



Index net new recurring subscription sales surged 40.5% to $28.1 million. All Other – Private Assets also delivered a 57.5% increase. These gains were partly offset by declines in Analytics and Sustainability and Climate, where net new recurring subscription sales fell 24.3% and 62%, respectively.

MSCI’s Q2 Operating Details

Total operating expenses increased 9.2% year over year to $379.5 million. The rise reflected higher information technology, market data, professional fees, occupancy and compensation costs. Expenses also included amounts related to the Compass, Vantager and PM Insights acquisitions.



Operating income grew 14.6% to $487.5 million. The operating margin improved 120 basis points to 56.2%, while adjusted EBITDA advanced 13.5% to $538.5 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin widened 70 basis points to 62.1%, reflecting revenue growth that outpaced adjusted costs.

MSCI’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents stood at $356.4 million, while total principal debt was $6.4 billion. The debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio was 3.1 times.



Net cash provided by operating activities increased 10.3% year over year to $370.8 million. Free cash flow rose 8.2% to $326.4 million.



MSCI repurchased $145 million of shares during the quarter and paid about $149.2 million in dividends.

MSCI Updates Full-Year 2026 Guidance

MSCI raised its full-year operating expense outlook to $1.535-$1.575 billion from $1.490-$1.530 billion. Adjusted EBITDA expense guidance increased to $1.340-$1.370 billion from $1.305-$1.335 billion, reflecting acquisitions, stronger index-linked AUM and additional growth investments.



The company now expects net cash provided by operating activities of $1.655-$1.705 billion and free cash flow of $1.485-$1.545 billion. Interest expense is projected to be between $282 million and $286 million, while capital expenditures are anticipated to be in the range of $160-$170 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

MSCI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Alerus Financial ALRS, Amerant Bancorp AMTB, and Axos Financial AX are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the Finance sector. Each stock presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Alerus Financial shares have gained 11.6% year to date. Alerus Financial is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 29.



Amerant Bancorp shares have rallied 17.9% year to date. Amerant Bancorp is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 23.



Axos Financial shares have plunged 27% year to date. Axos Financial is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on July 30.

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