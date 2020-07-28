MSCI Q2 Earnings Beat, Recurring Subscription Revenues Rise

MSCI Inc.’s MSCI second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.77 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.1% and also increased 14.9% from the year-ago quarter.



Operating revenues improved 6.2% year over year to $409.6 million but lagged the consensus mark by 0.6%. This year-over-year growth was driven by a 7.2% and 0.4% rise in recurring subscriptions (75.7% of revenues) and asset-based fees (21.5% of revenues), respectively.



Non-recurring revenues (2.8% of revenues) surged 34.4% year over year to $11.7 million.



At the end of the quarter, average assets under management were $825.4 billion in ETFs linked to MSCI indexes. Total retention rate was 93.5% in the quarter under review.

Index Revenue Details

In the second quarter, Index operating revenues (59.3% of operating revenues) improved 7.7% year over year to $242.9 million, primarily driven by growth in recurring subscriptions (up 10%) and asset-based fees (up 0.4%).



Higher recurring subscriptions were driven by growth in core products as well as factor and ESG/Climate index products.



Index net new recurring subscription sales decreased 19.3%.

Analytics Revenue Details

Analytics operating revenues (31.1% of operating revenues) improved 3.1% year over year to $127.6 million. While recurring subscription revenues increased 3.7%, non-recurring revenues were down 30.7%.



Analytics net new recurring subscription sales plunged 32.6%.

All Other Segment Revenue Details

All Other operating revenues (9.6% of operating revenues) rose 7.8% from the year-ago quarter to $39.1 million, primarily driven by recurring subscriptions (up 8.5%).



All Other organic operating revenue growth was 9.2% with ESG organic operating revenues increasing 23%. However, Real Estate organic operating revenues declined 10.7% in the reported quarter.



All Other net new recurring subscription sales surged 65.3% year over year.

Operating Details

Adjusted EBITDA grew 11.8% year over year to $236.7 million in the reported quarter. Moreover, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 290 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 57.8%.



Total operating expenses increased 0.7% on a year-over-year basis at $194.4 million, primarily due to higher compensation and benefit costs.



Research & development and selling & marketing expenses fell 5.1% and 0.1% respectively. However, general & administrative expenses rose 7.3% year over year.



Operating income improved 11.9% from the year-ago quarter to $215.2 million. Operating margin expanded 260 bps to 52.5%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Total cash and cash equivalents as of Jun 30, 2020 were $1.38 billion compared with $1.07billion as of Mar 31, 2020.



Total debt was $3.4 billion as of Jun 30 compared with $3.2 billion as of Mar 31. Total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio (based on trailing twelve-month-adjusted EBITDA) was 3.7, higher than management’s target range of 3-3.5.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $262.6 million in the second quarter, up 38.6% year over year. Free cash flow was $251.1 million, up 41.8% year over year.



In second quarter, MSCI repurchased 0.1 million shares for a total value of $31.1 million. Notably, $1.1 billion is outstanding under the share repurchase authorization as of Jul 28, 2020.



MSCI also paid out dividends worth $56.9 million in the second quarter.

Guidance

For 2020, MSCI still expects total operating expenses of $790-$840 million. Adjusted EBITDA expenses are expected between $700 million and $750 million.



Capex is expected to be $50-$60 million.



Moreover, net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow are expected to be in the upper end of the previously provided guidance ranges of $600-$650 million and $540-$600 million, respectively.

