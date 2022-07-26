MSCI Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Recurring Subscriptions Up

MSCI Inc.'s MSCI second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.78 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.96% and increased 13.5% from the year-ago quarter.



Following the announcement, shares were down 0.23% in pre-market trading.



Operating revenues improved 10.8% year over year to $551.8 million but lagged the consensus mark by 1.6%.



Recurring subscriptions accounted for 73.8% of revenues and increased 16.9% year over year to $407 million.



Asset-based fees accounted for 24% of revenues but declined 2.9% year over year to $132.2 million. Non-recurring revenues accounted for 2.3% of revenues but decreased 9.8% year over year to $12.5 million.

MSCI Inc Price and EPS Surprise

MSCI Inc price-eps-surprise | MSCI Inc Quote

At the end of the reported quarter, average assets under management were $1.29 trillion in ETFs linked to MSCI indexes. Total retention rate was 95.5% in the quarter under review.

Quarter Details

In the second quarter, Index operating revenues improved 4.9% year over year to $321 million, driven by higher recurring subscription revenues.



Growth in higher recurring subscription revenues was driven by growth from market-cap weighted index products and strong growth from factor, ESG and climate index products.



Asset-based fees’ decline was primarily driven by a decrease in revenues from ETFs linked to MSCI equity indexes as a result of declining average AUM and average basis point fees.



Analytics operating revenues improved 4.3% year over year to $141.7 million, driven by higher recurring subscription revenues from both Multi-Asset Class and Equity Analytics products.



ESG and Climate segment’s operating revenues surged 40.2% from the year-ago quarter to $55.1 million, primarily driven by strong growth from recurring subscriptions related to Ratings, Climate and Screening products.



All Other revenues, which primarily contain the Real Estate operating segment, were $34 million, up 100.2% year over year.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 12.3% year over year to $331.1 million in the reported quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 80 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 60%.



Total operating expenses increased 4.5% on a year-over-year basis to $251.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA expenses were $220.7 million, up 8.6%, primarily reflecting higher compensation and benefits costs related to continued investments to support growth, including increased headcount in technology, research and client coverage.



Operating income improved 16.6% from the year-ago quarter to $300.4 million. Moreover, the operating margin expanded 270 bps on a year-over-year basis to 54.4%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Total cash and cash equivalents, as of Jun 30, 2022, were $842.3 million compared with $679.3 million as of Mar 31, 2022.



Total debt was $4.6 billion as of Jun 30 compared with $4.2 billion as of Mar 31. Total-debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA ratio (based on trailing twelve-month-adjusted EBITDA) was 5.6 times, much higher than management’s target range of 3-3.5 times.



Free cash flow was $193.6 million, down 9.5% year over year.



MSCI bought shares worth $277 million during the reported quarter. Notably, $539.1 million is outstanding under MSCI’s share-repurchase authorization as of Jul 25, 2022. The company paid out dividends worth $84 million in the second quarter.

Guidance

For 2022, MSCI expects total operating expenses of $1.045-$1.085 million. Adjusted EBITDA expenses are expected between $940 million and $970 million.



Interest expenses are expected to be roughly $172 million.



Capex is expected to be $65-$75 million.



Net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow are expected to be in the range of $1.080-$1.120 billion and $1.005-$1.055 billion, respectively.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, MSCI has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



MSCI shares have underperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector year to date. While MSCI shares have decreased 28.4%, the Computer & Technology sector has dropped 27.8%.



Aspen Technology AZPN, Fastly FSLY and DigitalOcean DOCN are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. All three stocks have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Aspen shares are up 18.7% year to date. AZPN is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 8.



Fastly shares are down 69.4% year to date. FSLY is set to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 3.



DigitalOcean shares are down 53.4% year to date. DOCN is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 8.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Lead to Big Gains for Your Portfolio

The significance of semiconductors can't be overstated. Your smartphone couldn't function without it. Your personal computer would crash in minutes. Digital cameras, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens. You wouldn't be able to use any of them without semiconductors.

Disruptions in the supply chain have given semiconductors tremendous pricing power. That's why they present such a tremendous opportunity for investors.

And today, in a new free report, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most. It's yours free and with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.