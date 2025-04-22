MSCI Q1 Net Income Rises

Markets
(RTTNews) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) reported first quarter net income of $288.6 million, up 12.8% from a year ago. EPS was $3.71, up 15.2%. Adjusted EPS was $4.00, up 13.6%. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $3.90, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $425.6 million, up 11.0%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 57.1%, compared to 56.4%.

Operating revenues were $745.8 million, up 9.7% from last year. Organic operating revenue growth was 9.9%.

