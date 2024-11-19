MSCI price target raised to $660 from $600 at Argus

Argus analyst Kevin Heal raised the firm’s price target on MSCI (MSCI) to $660 from $600 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company recently reported Q3 adjusted EPS that topped Street expectations and management has signaled confidence in its outlook with a recent double-digit dividend hike, the analyst tells investors. The firm expects MSCI to benefit from global GDP growth, the increased popularity of passive investment strategies, and the development of ESG and climate-based investing in developed and emerging economies, the analyst noted.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.