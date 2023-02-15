MSCI postpones implementation of updates for two of India's Adani Group companies

MSCI

February 15, 2023 — 05:32 pm EST

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Index provider MSCI said on Wednesday it will postpone implementation of updates to the Foreign Inclusion Factors for two of India's Adani Group companies, Adani Total Gas ADAG.NS and Adani Transmission ADAI.NS, to the May index review.

Reversal of the updates to Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission in the February Index Review will be reflected in the MSCI Index Product files starting from Feb. 16, MSCI said.

MSCI will also apply a special treatment for all Adani Group's associated securities in the MSCI Equity Indexes starting from the February.

MSCI reasssessed the size of companies' free floats, having determined there was "sufficient uncertainty" surrounding some investors in Adani companies. It embarked on the review after feedback from market participants.

