MSCI (MSCI) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

MSCI MSCI is set to report first-quarter 2020 results on Apr 28.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has stayed at $1.69 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting 9% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $420.8 million, indicating an increase of 13.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 5.4%.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.



Factors to Note



In the first quarter, the coronavirus pandemic routed the global stock markets, hurting investor confidence. This, in turn, is expected to have affected average assets under management (AUM) in ETFs linked to MSCI indexes. Moreover, retention rate is also expected to have suffered.



Nevertheless, robust adoption of MSCI’s solutions, driven by strong demand for cost-effective investment strategies with sustainable and risk-optimized returns, is expected to have driven top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Moreover, surging demand for custom and factor index modules and the increasing uptake of the company’s ESG solution in the investment process is expected to have benefited MSCI.



What Our Model Says



Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



MSCI has an Earnings ESP of +0.79% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



