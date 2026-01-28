MSCI (MSCI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2025, MSCI (MSCI) reported revenue of $822.53 million, up 10.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.66, compared to $4.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents no surprise over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $822.53 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.62, the EPS surprise was +0.86%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total Retention Rate : 93.4% compared to the 93.8% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 93.4% compared to the 93.8% average estimate based on three analysts. Total Run Rate - Total recurring subscriptions : $2.45 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.44 billion.

: $2.45 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.44 billion. Sustainability and Climate Run Rate : $378.1 million compared to the $376.43 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $378.1 million compared to the $376.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. Index Run Rate - Recurring subscriptions : $1.02 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion.

: $1.02 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion. Operating Revenues- Index : $479.07 million compared to the $475.25 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14% year over year.

: $479.07 million compared to the $475.25 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14% year over year. Operating Revenues- Asset-based fees - Total : $211.67 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $209.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.7%.

: $211.67 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $209.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.7%. Operating revenues- Index- Non-recurring : $21.05 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.2%.

: $21.05 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.2%. Operating Revenues- Index- Asset-based fees : $211.67 million compared to the $209.75 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.7% year over year.

: $211.67 million compared to the $209.75 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.7% year over year. Operating Revenues- Index- Recurring subscriptions : $246.35 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $249.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

: $246.35 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $249.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%. Operating Revenues- All Other - Private Assets : $70.86 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $71.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%.

: $70.86 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $71.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%. Operating Revenues- Sustainability and Climate : $90.26 million versus $92.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change.

: $90.26 million versus $92.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change. Operating Revenues- Analytics: $182.34 million versus $185.31 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change.

Here is how MSCI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of MSCI have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

